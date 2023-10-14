Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

PARIS (AP) — French police say the Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff after receiving bomb threats. Both monuments are being searched by police on Sunday. The threats came after the French government put the country on high alert following the fatal stabbing of a teacher in a school by a suspected Islamic radical. President Emmanuel Macron ordered the deployment of 7,000 troops to heighten security and vigilance. The suspect in the school attack is in custody. His exact motive is unclear. The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

