UN will repatriate 9 South African peacekeepers in Congo accused of sexual assault
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says it will repatriate nine peacekeepers from a South African contingent in eastern Congo who were accused of sexual assault and other abuse. The U.N. said it decided to immediately repatriate the peacekeepers and a senior officer of the South African army “due to the seriousness of the allegations against them.” The senior officer allegedly tried to hinder a probe into the allegations and threatened other peacekeepers. Two other indicted senior officers will also be replaced. More than 12,000 U.N. peacekeepers are deployed in eastern Congo, where more than 100 armed groups are active. The U.N. said its preliminary assessment found that the nine peacekeepers were “fraternizing after curfew hours” in prohibited bars where prostitution takes place.