Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s online safety watchdog has fined X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — 610,500 Australian dollars ($385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content. Australia’s eSafety Commission said on Monday X failed to answer questions including how many staff remained on the trust and safety team that worked on preventing harmful and illegal content. The commission issued legal transparency notices early this year to X and other platforms questioning what they were doing to tackle a proliferation of child sexual abuse. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The social media platform can challenge the fine in the Australian Federal Court.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.