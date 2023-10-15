Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway and trapping a semi-truck driver

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado State Patrol says a train derailment and bridge collapse has spewed coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo, trapping a semi-truck driver beneath the wreckage. Police say efforts were underway to rescue the truck driver, although police did not immediately know the driver’s condition or if other drivers were involved. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the site bout 114 miles south of Denver. The state patrol and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office have posted photos and videos showing a partially collapsed bridge over the interstate with the semi-truck caught beneath. Police say it was unclear when the bridge collapsed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.