Mark Goddard, who played Don West on ‘Lost in Space,’ dies at 87

Mark Goddard, an actor best known for playing Major Don West in the 1960s TV show “Lost in Space,” has died. He was 87. He died Tuesday in Hingham, Massachusetts of pulmonary fibrosis, his son told John The New York Times. Bill Mumy, who played Will Robinson on “Lost In Space,” wrote a tribute to his “beloved friend and brother” for 59 years on Facebook. In the show, which ran from 1965 to 1968 on CBS, Goddard’s character was the pilot of the Jupiter 2 carrying the Robinson family on a mission to colonize space.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.