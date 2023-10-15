Massive NYC landfill-to-park project hits a milestone; first section opens to the public

NEW YORK (AP) — The yearslong transformation of a massive New York City landfill into a public park has hit a milestone with the opening of the first section open to the public. The 21-acre North Park section of what has become Freshkills Park opened Sunday with pedestrian and cycling paths. It also features a bird viewing tower and composting restroom that uses no water. The 2,200-acre Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island was once the largest landfill site in the world. It closed in 2001. Construction on Freshkills Park began in 2008 and is expected to take several more years to complete.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.