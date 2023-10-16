NJ man arrested in airport parking garage shooting that killed 1 Philadelphia officer, wounded 2nd

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say one man has been arrested and at least two other suspects are being sought in an airport parking garage shooting that killed one officer and wounded another last week. Police said 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez was arrested before dawn Monday in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and was being held for extradition. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Authorities say Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz found people breaking into a car Thursday night at Philadelphia International Airport. During a confrontation, Mendez was shot four times and later died. Ortiz, hit once, was released from the hospital Saturday. An 18-year-old believed to be involved was also killed.

