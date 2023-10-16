Indonesia’s top court rules against lowering presidential candidates’ age limit, but adds exception

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court has ruled against lowering the minimum age of presidential and vice presidential candidates as the country gears up for election in 2024, but allowed an exception for those who served or been elected as regional leaders allowing them to run at younger age. In August, seven politicians filed a petition against the current age limit for candidates which was rejected Monday. However, five of the nine-judge panel ruled in favor of a separate petition allowing “regional leaders” under 40 to run. The ruling could pave the way for the current president’s eldest son, who is 36, to run in the presidential election next year though he so far hasn’t announced his intention to do so.

By EDNA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

