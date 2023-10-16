Migrant boat sinking off Greek island leaves 3 dead, 10 survivors

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two men reported missing after a migrant dinghy sank off the coast of an eastern Greek island Monday have been found alive, Greece’s coast guard says, bringing the total number of survivors to 10. The bodies of a woman and two men had been recovered earlier from the sea after the dinghy sank overnight off the coast of the small island of Symi, which lies near Turkey. Survivors told authorities the boat had been carrying a total of 13 people. Although no further people were reported to be missing, the coast guard said it would continue a search and rescue operation in the area for several hours as a precaution until all survivors had completed their testimonies.

