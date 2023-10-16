Norway’s prime minister shuffles Cabinet after last month’s local election loss

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has shuffled his Cabinet after his center-left party was defeated in local elections last month by the center-right opposition party for the first time since 1924. Espen Barth Eide, who was climate and environment minister in the outgoing two-party coalition, replaced Anniken Huitfeldt as foreign minister. Three ministers left the Cabinet and two were moved to new posts. The Cabinet was expanded to 20 members as a new position for digitalization was created. In last month’s local elections, Gahr Støre’s Labor party, which for decades was Norway’s largest party in local elections, came in second to the conservative Hoeyre party, led by former Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.