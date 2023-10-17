Down, but not out: Two Argentine political veterans seek to thwart upstart firebrand

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Economy Minister Sergio Massa and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich adapted shrewdly over their combined seven decades in Argentine politics. But experience may not be an asset in the 2023 election. Javier Milei is a mop-topped freshman lawmaker who leads most polls. He has pointed to Massa and Bullrich as embodiments of an entrenched establishment. He garnered the most votes in August primaries, sending shockwaves through the nation. Massa and Bullrich have responded by conveying themselves as safer bets to govern the crisis-engulfed country. Milei is a firebrand upstart who pledges to abolish the Central Bank and dollarize the economy. Most polls show Massa in second place and Bullrich in third.

