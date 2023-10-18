3 French airports, Palace of Versailles evacuated in latest security alerts

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles and three airports in cities across France were evacuated for security reasons and temporarily closed Wednesday. The incidents were the latest in a spate of evacuations in the past five days around France. The former royal chateau of Versailles apologized to visitors for forcing them to evacuate from the sumptuous 17th-century palace “for security reasons.” The tourist attraction reopened hours later after checks. It was the third time since the weekend that the palace had to evacuate visitors. Meanwhile three airports in the cities of Lyon, Toulouse and Lille received emailed threats Wednesday. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the threats. The airports all reopened to passengers and staff after security checks.

