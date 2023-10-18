Cambodian court sentences jailed opposition politician to 3 more years in prison

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A leading Cambodian opposition politician who was sentenced last month to 18 months in prison on charges of issuing worthless checks has been convicted and sentenced to three more years of imprisonment for alleged incitement to commit a felony and to discriminate. The case against Thach Setha, a vice president of the opposition Candlelight Party, was based on remarks posted on social media that he made about then-Prime Minister Hun Sen and Cambodia’s relations with neighboring Vietnam. Opposition parties in Cambodia frequently face legal challenges initiated by the government.

