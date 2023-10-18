Chicago’s top cop says using police stations as short-term migrant housing is burden for department

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new police chief says the city’s use of police stations as temporary housing for thousands of migrants seeking asylum has been a “burden” on the nation’s second-largest police department. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told The Associated Press that one of his main concerns with the housing plan is officer well-being. Snelling says the department will not turn people away but needs “other people” to step up. More than 18,500 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last year. City officials have used police stations to shelter people while they await longer term placement at shelters.

