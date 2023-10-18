Failed referendum on Indigenous rights sets back Australian government plans to become a republic
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s failed referendum on the Indigenous Voice has set back the government’s plans to cut the nation’s constitutional ties to Britain’s King Charles III. Australians last week overwhelmingly rejected the referendum that would have enshrined in the constitution an Indigenous advisory body to Parliament. Minister Matt Thistlethwaite told Sky News on Thursday the loss reduced the chances of another referendum soon to make Australia a republic. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had left open the prospect of a referendum being held in a second term if the government wins the 2025 election.