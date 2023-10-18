I-25 in Colorado set to reopen Thursday after train derailment collapsed bridge and killed trucker

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Interstate 25 in southern Colorado is expected to reopen Thursday, four days after the main north-south route through the state was shut down when a train derailment collapsed a railroad bridge onto the highway and killed a truck driver. Gov. Jared Polis announced the timeline Wednesday while touring the damage with representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board. The bridge collapsed Sunday when 30 cars from a BNSF Railway train hauling coal derailed while crossing over I-25. Investigators are examining how the rail broke and why warning systems did not alert crews to the condition of the track.

