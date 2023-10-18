Russia’s foreign minister offers security talks with North Korea and China as he visits Pyongyang

Russia’s foreign minister has proposed regular security talks with North Korea and China to deal with what he described as increasing U.S.-led regional military threats. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the comments Thursday during a trip to North Korea, where he met leader Kim Jong Un and his top diplomat. Details of Lavrov’s meeting with Kim aren’t immediately available. His trip is expected to focus on how to boost the two countries’ defense ties. Last week, the United States said North Korea had transferred munitions to Russia to boost its fighting capabilities in Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.