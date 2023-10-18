US imposes more Iran drone sanctions as UN rules set to expire
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a group of people and firms based in Iran, China, Hong Kong and Venezuela, tied to the development of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs. The Wednesday penalties come as the United Nations’ restrictions on Iran missile-related activities under a Security Council Resolution are set to expire, as well as the E.U. restrictions on Iran ability to obtain nuclear and conventional arms.