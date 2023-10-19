Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister says the country has recalled 41 of its diplomats from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity, escalating a spat over the slaying of a Sikh separatist in Canada. The moves come after Canadian allegations that India may have been involved in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver. India has accused Canada of harboring separatists and “terrorists.” But it has dismissed the allegation of its involvement in the killing as “absurd” and has taken diplomatic steps to express its anger over the accusation.

