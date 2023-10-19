‘Drop in the ocean’: UN-backed aid could soon enter Gaza from Egypt, but only at a trickle for now
By JAMEY KEATEN and JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — U.N. officials and their partners are ramping up efforts to take advantage of a possible window for Israel and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid shipments into Gaza, whose people have been stripped of deliveries of fuel, food, water and medical supplies from the outside as Israeli forces strike at Hamas militants who led a deadly incursion in Israel on Oct. 7. Here’s a look at what the aid shipments might look like, when they can start — and what they might do to ease civilians’ suffering.