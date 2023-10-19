French presidential couple attend funeral service of teacher slain in school attack

ARRAS, France (AP) — Loved ones and colleagues have mourned and celebrated the life of a French-language teacher stabbed to death in a school attack blamed on a suspected Islamic extremist. Dominique Bernard was remembered at his funeral service Thursday as a sensitive, crowd-shy man who loved literature, art and nature and was a devoted mentor to his pupils. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were among mourners at the cathedral in Arras. Bernard taught at the Gambetta-Carnot school in the northern French town. He was 57. His wife described her husband as a great lover of literature, music, art, cinema and “the raking evening light.” She said he shunned computers, crowds and social networks, didn’t have a cellphone and “didn’t like the noise and furor of the world.”

By NICOLAS GARRIGA and JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.