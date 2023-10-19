Judge blocks California school district policy to notify parents if their child changes pronouns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ruled to continue halting parts of a Southern California school district policy requiring school staff to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identity at school. The ruling came Thursday after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District over the policy. Bonta says the policy discriminates against transgender and gender-nonconforming students. The school district says parents have a right to know so they can provide their children with any support they may need. The debate comes amid a broader conversation in California and other states about the rights of parents and LGBTQ+ students.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.