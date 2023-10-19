Man who killed 15-year old at slumber party receives a 3 year probation sentence

Click here for updates on this story

LITTLE WOODS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The suspect who killed 15-year-old Warren Easton freshman in January was sentenced to three years of probation.

The prosecutor charged Andre Skinner, 19, with negligent homicide and negligent injury.

The judge gave Skinner a 3-year probation sentence and he won’t serve any jail time.

Kennedi Belton, 15, was at a slumber party for a friend in Little Woods, where she was accidentally shot when Skinner was attempting to disassemble a gun in another room.

The bullet went through the wall, hitting Belton while she was in another room with other friends.

