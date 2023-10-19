Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man who killed 15-year old at slumber party receives a 3 year probation sentence

<i></i><br/>The suspect who killed 15-year-old Kennedi Belton at a slumber party in January was sentenced to three years of probation.
Lawrence, Nakia

The suspect who killed 15-year-old Kennedi Belton at a slumber party in January was sentenced to three years of probation.
By
Published 5:59 AM

By Shay O’Connor

Click here for updates on this story

    LITTLE WOODS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The suspect who killed 15-year-old Warren Easton freshman in January was sentenced to three years of probation.

The prosecutor charged Andre Skinner, 19, with negligent homicide and negligent injury.

The judge gave Skinner a 3-year probation sentence and he won’t serve any jail time.

Kennedi Belton, 15, was at a slumber party for a friend in Little Woods, where she was accidentally shot when Skinner was attempting to disassemble a gun in another room.

The bullet went through the wall, hitting Belton while she was in another room with other friends.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content