Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Donald Trump is “not above the law” as they are urging a judge to reject the former president’s efforts to dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Trump had asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan earlier this month to toss the case, saying he is immune from prosecution for acts he took while fulfilling his duties as president. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team responded Thursday that there is nothing in the Constitution, or in court precedent, to support the idea that Trump cannot be prosecuted.

