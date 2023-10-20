Hurricane Norma heads for Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy becomes hurricane in the Atlantic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Residents of Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts rushed to prepare as Hurricane Norma headed toward the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tammy grew into a hurricane and threatened to batter the Leeward Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tammy’s maximum sustained winds grew to 75 mph and Norma had 110 mph maximum sustained winds. Norma was located about 220 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 2 storm was moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Norma is expected to continue weakening Friday as it neared Los Cabos, where hotels remained about three-quarters full of tourists.

