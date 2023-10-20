Rebel ambush in Indonesia’s restive Papua region kills a construction worker and injures 3 others

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua province have killed a construction worker and seriously injured three others in an attack at a construction site. Nineteen other workers were unharmed “but experienced trauma” from the attack, which occurred on Thursday, according to a statement from a police spokesperson. Security forces were working to track down the attackers. Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea, is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common. Attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.