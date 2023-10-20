Refugee children’s education in Rwanda under threat because of reduced UN funding

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Cuts to U.N. funding for refugees living in Rwanda is threatening the right to education for children in more than 100,000 households who have fled conflict from different East African countries to live in five camps. A Burundian refugee told The Associated Press on Thursday how his son’s boarding school administrator told him his son “should not bother coming back to school” because UNHCR had stopped paying his fees. UNHCR has announced funding cuts to food, education, shelter and health care as hopes to meet the $90.5 million in funding requirements diminished.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.