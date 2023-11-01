Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series

PHOENIX (AP) — There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series. A raucous celebration after the franchise’s first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field. Once fans were cleared out and a few players headed down the steps to the clubhouse, security filled the area in front of the pool, spaced out every 20 to 30 feet.

