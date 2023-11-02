Man killed, 1-year-old boy suffers fatal injuries in Montana shooting, suspects identified

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Montana’s largest city say a man was shot to death and a 1-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries after gunfire was sprayed into a residence. Several suspects have been identified as the investigation continues. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says neighbors reported the occupants of a pickup truck fired multiple rounds at the residence Wednesday morning before speeding off. Officers found a 31-year-old man dead and lying on top of the unresponsive boy. The boy died later at the hospital. Officers found the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting outside a residence where 10 people were later detained. Several suspects have been identified. No charges have been filed yet.

