AP Election Brief | What to expect in the Texas general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Topping the list of notable races in Tuesday’s general election in Texas are the mayoral races in Houston and Uvalde. In Houston, the crowded field of candidates includes longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire. In Uvalde, the candidates include the mother of a girl killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022. Texans will also decide more than a dozen proposed changes to the state’s constitution. Among the proposals being considered are limits on farming regulations, tax breaks for child care centers, expanding high-speed internet and increasing benefits for retired teachers.

