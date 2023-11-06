Juniper Golf Course to host innovative, educational First Green event for Redmond High students

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Juniper Golf Course will host an innovative environmental education outreach program that uses golf courses as environmental learning labs, when assistant golf course superintendent Carlos Figueroa welcomes students from Redmond High School for a GCSAA First Green event this Wednesday and Thursday.

First Green is a Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) program which focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles, where students get hands-on learning opportunities in a real-life setting. GCSAA First Green curriculum benefits students by helping them apply their classroom knowledge in an engaging outdoor setting.

About 66 high school students will be taking part, along with the course superintendent staff and others. Assistant superintendent Carlos Figueroa is a 3-year member of GCSAA.

The interactive, highly engaging field trip that provides hands-on learning and exposes students to the golf industry. The benefits of First Green include applying lessons learned in class, inspiring students, building community, strengthening futures, advancing golf and having fun.

Students will rotate through stations including Turf Species, Tools on the Golf Course, Irrigation, Water, Soils, Maintenance Equipment and a Golf Activity before a lunch at the site.

To learn more about GCSAA First Green visit www.TheFirstGreen.org

First Green is a program of the GCSAA Foundation, which is the philanthropic organization of the GCSAA. Its mission is to secure funding and support to strengthen advocacy, education, and research that advances the work of golf course management professionals. Visit the Foundation at www.gcsaa.org/foundation.

Juniper Golf Course, a publicly-owned golf course, has made Golf Digest’s Best Places to Play in Oregon and hosted the Oregon Open in 2007, 2010 and 2013. The course opened in 1952 with nine holes. In 1987, the course became an 18-hole facility.

About GCSAA

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) is a leading golf organization in the United States. Its focus is on golf course management, and since 1926 GCSAA has been the top professional association for the men and women who manage golf courses in the U.S. and worldwide. From its headquarters in Lawrence, Kan., the association provides education, information and representation to more than 19,000 members in more than 78 countries. The association’s mission is to serve its members, advance their profession and improve communities through enjoyment, growth and vitality of the game of golf. Visit GCSAA at www.gcsaa.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter. Visit our industry-leading magazine at GCMonline.com.

The GCSAA Foundation is the philanthropic organization of the GCSAA. Its mission is to secure funding and support to strengthen advocacy, education, and research that advances the work of golf course management professionals. Visit the Foundation at www.gcsaa.org/foundation.