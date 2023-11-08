Handful of Virginia races that will determine Democratic edge in both chambers remain uncalled
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A handful of ultra-competitive Virginia legislative races remain undecided after Democrats won enough contests to take control of both the House and Senate in a blow for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Associated Press has not yet called two House races and two Senate races that will determine the final margins in each chamber. In one of them, northern Virginia Democratic Senate candidate Joel Griffin conceded Wednesday morning to his Republican opponent, Tara Durant. Senate Republicans conceded late Tuesday that Democrats had taken that chamber’s majority. House Republicans had not issued any kind of statement as of mid-morning Wednesday, nor had Youngkin.