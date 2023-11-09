BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — NASA astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95. NASA says Borman died Tuesday in Billings, Montana. In 1968, Borman and his two crewmates circled the moon 10 times, paving the way for the moon landing the next year. Borman and his two crewmates maneuvered into lunar orbit on Christmas Eve. They read from the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis in a live telecast from the orbiter that night. After leaving NASA, Borman was the head of Eastern Airlines for a decade.

