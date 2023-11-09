Commission weighs whether to discipline Illinois judge who reversed rape conviction

CHICAGO (AP) — A western Illinois judge could face removal from office after a judicial oversight body considered allegations this week that he circumvented the law when he decided to reverse a rape conviction in a move that sparked outrage in the victim’s hometown of Quincy, Illinois, and beyond. The Illinois Courts Commission rules on complaints against judges in the state and has the power to remove, suspend, or reprimand them. The commission heard arguments in Chicago on Wednesday over the allegations that Adams County Judge Robert Adrian acted with willful misconduct by throwing out his own decision to avoid sending the defendant to prison.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.