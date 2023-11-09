Commission weighs whether to discipline Illinois judge who reversed rape conviction
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
CHICAGO (AP) — A western Illinois judge could face removal from office after a judicial oversight body considered allegations this week that he circumvented the law when he decided to reverse a rape conviction in a move that sparked outrage in the victim’s hometown of Quincy, Illinois, and beyond. The Illinois Courts Commission rules on complaints against judges in the state and has the power to remove, suspend, or reprimand them. The commission heard arguments in Chicago on Wednesday over the allegations that Adams County Judge Robert Adrian acted with willful misconduct by throwing out his own decision to avoid sending the defendant to prison.