Driver charged in 2022 crash that killed Los Angeles sheriff’s recruit, injured 24 others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a driver who plowed into a group of Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run last year, killing one and injuring 24 others, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez of Diamond Bar also was charged Thursday with nine counts of reckless driving causing great bodily injury. Prosecutors say his SUV veered onto the wrong side of a road and hit the group of recruits running in formation last November. Sheriff Robert Luna calls the felony charges “a step towards justice” for the injured recruits and the family of the recruit who died. Gutierrez’s lawyer says he’s cooperated with authorities and is “beyond devastated” by the crash.

