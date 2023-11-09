Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen after recent attacks by Houthi rebels targeting Israel, US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen have collapsed without explanation. The outage began early Friday around 0000 GMT and affected the YemenNet, which is now controlled by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Both NetBlocks, a group tracking internet outages, and the internet services company CloudFlare reported the outage. The two did not offer a cause for the outage. The Houthis and Yemen telecommunication officials did not immediately acknowledge the outage. The outage came after a series of recent drone and missile attacks by the Houthis targeting Israel amid its campaign of airstrikes and a ground offensive targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Houthis also shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone this week.

