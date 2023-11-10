Conservative Muslims protest Coldplay’s planned concert in Indonesia over the band’s LGBTQ+ support

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of conservative Muslims are calling for the cancellation of Coldplay’s concert this month in Indonesia. They marched in Indonesia’s capital on Friday and said the British band’s support of the LGBTQ+ community will corrupt youth. Coldplay is renowned as a champion of progressive values and its frontman, Chris Martin, has been known to wear rainbow colors and wave gay pride flags during performances. Coldplay is to hold its Jakarta concert on Wednesday. More than 70,000 tickets were sold in less than two hours when sales opened in May. Critics say the suggestive nature of Coldplay’s shows could undermine Indonesia’s moral fiber. Jakarta is one of the band’s most important streaming hubs, with 1.6 million fans in the city.

By FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.