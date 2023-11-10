Dignitaries attend funeral of ex-Finnish President Ahtisaari, peace broker and Nobel laureate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Foreign dignitaries have gathered in Finland’s capital to bid farewell to former President Martti Ahtisaari, including leaders of countries where he helped reach peace accords. Ahtisaari, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, died Oct. 16 at the age of 86. Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia’s withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia’s bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005. He was also involved in the Northern Ireland peace process in the late 1990s, being tasked with monitoring the IRA’s disarmament process.

