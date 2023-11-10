Harris files paperwork putting Biden on South Carolina’s ballot to kickoff 2024’s Democratic primary
By MEG KINNARD and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in South Carolina filing paperwork putting President Joe Biden on the 2024 presidential ballot of the state that will lead off the Democratic presidential primary. That’s thanks to a White House-led schedule overhaul meant to better empower Black voters. Harris was joined Friday in the state capital of Columbia by Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of the leading Black voices in Congress. Then-candidate Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign was floundering after big losses in Iowa and New Hampshire, but rebounded with a decisive South Carolina win that was solidified by Clyburn’s late endorsement.