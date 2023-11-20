Wisconsin Supreme Court questions timing of redistricting challenge seeking new maps for 2024
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are questioning why they are being asked to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps in a redistricting case that Democrats hope will result in more favorable legislative maps for elections in 2024. The lawsuit heard Tuesday was brought by Democratic voters the day after the court flipped to majority 4-3 liberal control in August. The case is being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin, a state where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, but where Republicans have built large majorities in the Legislature under maps they drew over a decade ago.