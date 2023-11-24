Nice soccer player Atal will face trial Dec. 18 after sharing an antisemitic message on social media

NICE, France (AP) — French prosecutors say Nice defender Youcef Atal must stand trial next month on charges of inciting hatred after he shared an antisemitic message online. Atal was suspended by the French soccer league for seven matches over the message. Nice also suspended him. The Nice prosecutor’s office says he was detained for questioning and ordered to stand trial Dec. 18 on a charge of incitement to hatred for religious reasons. He was released Friday on bail of 80,000 euros under judicial supervision pending the trial, and not allowed to leave France except for international football games. Atal, who also plays for Algeria’s national team, has apologized.

