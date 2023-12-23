Snow Report: Saturday night, December 23rd

Not a lot has changed from yesterday! Mt. Hood Meadows has received 4 inches of new snow. We are still awaiting the opening of Willamette Pass and Hoodoo resorts.

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillian here .

