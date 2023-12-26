Skip to Content
AP National News

Baltimore’s new approach to police training looks at the effects of trauma, importance of empathy

By
Published 6:36 AM

By LEA SKENE
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — As law enforcement agencies across the country pursue reform measures, the Baltimore Police Department is requiring its members to complete a program on emotional regulation that teaches them the basics of brain science by examining the relationship between thoughts, feelings and actions. During a recent eight-hour class, officers learned a series of skills to help them process trauma and stay calm in tense situations. It’s a far cry from traditional police training, but the approach could become more common as agencies nationwide dedicate more resources to addressing mental health challenges among officers and preventing negative interactions with members of the public.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content