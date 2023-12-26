Baltimore’s new approach to police training looks at the effects of trauma, importance of empathy

BALTIMORE (AP) — As law enforcement agencies across the country pursue reform measures, the Baltimore Police Department is requiring its members to complete a program on emotional regulation that teaches them the basics of brain science by examining the relationship between thoughts, feelings and actions. During a recent eight-hour class, officers learned a series of skills to help them process trauma and stay calm in tense situations. It’s a far cry from traditional police training, but the approach could become more common as agencies nationwide dedicate more resources to addressing mental health challenges among officers and preventing negative interactions with members of the public.

