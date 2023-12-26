Widower of metro Phoenix’s ex-top prosecutor suspected of killing 2 women before taking his own life

PHOENIX (AP) — The widower of metro Phoenix’s former top county prosecutor was suspected of fatally shooting a woman he was in a relationship with and her mother on Christmas Eve before taking his own life. Phoenix police say 47-year-old David DeNitto is believed to have killed 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini after an altercation at a north Phoenix home where there was a holiday gathering. An investigation into the deaths is underway. DeNitto was previously married to former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who died in late April 2022 of health complications that weren’t specified.

