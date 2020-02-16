Double-tanker crash east of Idanha closes Hwy. 22

Accidents and Crashes

28-mile stretch shut to Santiam Junction

IDANHA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash on state Highway 22 east of Idanha Sunday morning involving a semi hauling double-tankers closed a 28-mile stretch of the highway, east to Santiam Junction, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. near milepost 63, eight miles east of Idanha, and closed both lanes, ODOT officials said. ODOT's TripCheck indicated the crash prompted closure of the highway between mileposts 53 and 81.

"There is no easy detour for vehicles traveling eastbound" on the highway, ODOT advised, adding, "This could be a lengthy closure."

"Travelers will want to avoid the area or use an alternate route," they added.

There was no initial word from ODOT or Oregon State Police of the nature of the tankers of if anyone was injured in the crash.

Packed snow was reported near Santiam Junction earlier Sunday morning, with travelers advised to carry chains or traction tires. The snowpack was breaking up near Marion Forks, with slushy conditions reported.

We'll have updates as we receive them.