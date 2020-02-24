Redmond man killed in land kiteboarding accident at Redmond fairgrounds

Accidents and Crashes

Was pulled into air by sudden gust, fell onto parking lot, struck head

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond man was fatally injured Sunday morning when he fell nearly 30 feet while practicing land kiteboarding on the parking lot of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, police said Monday.

Redmond police and fire medics responded around 11 a.m. to reports of someone who was severely injured after falling from a height of nearly 30 feet and striking his head on the parking lot surface at the fairgrounds, located at 3800 SW Airport Way, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

Witnesses at the scene quickly began life-saving efforts, until first responders arrived, Chambers said.

The victim, later identified as Zackary Hannan, 31, was taken by Redmond fire medics to St. Charles Bend, where he underwent several hours of surgery but passed away at 5 p.m., his family by his side, the lieutenant said.

“Hannan was an experienced outdoor adventurist and recently took to this new activity with interest and enthusiasm,” Chambers said in a news release, adding that Hannan had been land kiteboarding for nearly a year.

While preparing for Sunday’s activity, Hannan strapped himself into the kite and was in the final stages of preparation when an unexpected gust of wind grabbed the kite, pulling him about 30 feet into the air, Chambers said.

Hannan had not yet secured his helmet to his head before the kite pulled him into the air. He then fell to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt, Chambers said.