Hood River surgeon identified as Mount Hood fall victim

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — A well-known doctor and surgeon from Hood River has been identified as the skier who died after a fall on Mount Hood Tuesday.

Dr. Cory Johnston died on his birthday, and family learned of the tragedy while preparing for his surprise birthday party, KGW reported.

"We are grieving deeply," said wife Pippa Newell in a prepared statement. "Cory was a loving husband, a doting father, and a committed and compassionate surgeon."

"His boys and wife meant the world to him," said family friend Jan Veldhuisen Virk. "Those boys were the apple of his eyes."

Veldhuisen Virk says Johnston was also an avid outdoorsman. He never passed up a chance to get outside. He loved Mount Hood and recreated responsibly.

"Very careful," said Veldhuisen Virk. "Very smart."

It makes what happened on the mountain all the more troubling. Authorities say Johnston was skiing when something went terribly wrong. Just after noon Tuesday, two climbers found Johnston around the 9,000-foot level. He was badly hurt. Johnston died before rescue crews could reach him.

"We're going to miss him," said Susan Frost of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

Frost says Johnston worked as a general surgeon at the hospital for the past eight years.