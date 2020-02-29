Sisters man, 70, struck, killed by truck on Hwy. 20W

Accidents and Crashes

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 70-year-old Sisters man was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a box truck while walking across U.S. Highway 20W, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP and other emergency personnel responded around 5:20 a.m. to the reported crash on Highway 20W near milepost 98, troopers said.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that an International box truck driven by a 37-year-old Portland man was heading east on the highway when pedestrian Richard Vogt crossed the highway in front of the truck and was struck.

Vogt sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The driver called Deschutes County 911 to report the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, according to OSP.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Sisters Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.