Accidents and Crashes
today at 12:08 pm
Hwy. 20W near Santiam Pass reopens after 2-vehicle crash

(Update: Highway 20 reopened)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle, reported injury head-on crash late Friday morning blocked U.S. Highway 20W a mile east of Santiam Pass for a time, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. near milepost 82.

There were unconfirmed reports of two or three injuries. A LifeFlight helicopter was launched to the scene, with a landing zone at the nearby Hoodoo Ski Area.

The highway was reopened by shortly before noon, with "no to minimum delays" reported.

