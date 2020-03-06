Hwy. 20W near Santiam Pass reopens after 2-vehicle crash

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: Highway 20 reopened)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle, reported injury head-on crash late Friday morning blocked U.S. Highway 20W a mile east of Santiam Pass for a time, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. near milepost 82.

There were unconfirmed reports of two or three injuries. A LifeFlight helicopter was launched to the scene, with a landing zone at the nearby Hoodoo Ski Area.

The highway was reopened by shortly before noon, with "no to minimum delays" reported.

Track traffic updates at our TripCheck page. We'll have updates as we receive them.