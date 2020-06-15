DCSO SAR rescues lost hiker near Johnny Lake

Accidents and Crashes

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid Sunday of a Monmouth man who became separated from others and got lost after smoking marijuana on a hike in dense forest near Johnny Lake, west of Wickiup Reservoir.

The 29-year-old hiker was camping with family and friends near the small lake, located west of the Cascade Lakes Highway, when he and a friend decided to go for a walk near the lake around 8 a.m. Sunday, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

The man and his friend stopped for a few minutes to use marijuana and became separated shortly afterwards, Zook said.

The hiker's friends searched the area and could not find him, so they called 911, the deputy said.

Nearly 30 SAR volunteers, a K-9 team and three deputies joined in the search for the missing hiker, assisted by U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement officers.

Around 9 p.m., SAR volunteers searching north of Johnny Lake were conducting ground sweeps, calling out to the man and using whistles, when they heard a reply in the distance. They followed the sound of the voice and found the man.

The hiker had suffered a minor injury, maing it very difficult to walk, and had built a small fire to keep warm.

SAR volunteers helped the man put out his warming fire and get him back to his camp, where he refused any further medical treatment.

Zook said the sheriff's office wants to remind citizens that while in the wilderness, drugs and alcohol can affect your ability to navigate areas of dense forest like that found around Johnny Lake.